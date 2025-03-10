Steelers' Chris Boswell Had Hilarious Reaction to DK Metcalf Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the NFL world with their first blockbuster trade of the offseason. The black in gold, in an effort to add the superstar wide receiver they've been missing, traded with the Seattle Seahawks for wideout DK Metcalf, in exchange for a second-round pick.
The Steelers topped off the deal by inking Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million contract extension, keeping the 27-year-old in Pittsburgh for the next six seasons. Metcalf, who's never had a season with under 900 receiving yards or five touchdowns, will receive an average salary of $30 million per year.
In the midst of the trade, the Steelers forced many reactions, including some iconic ones from their own players. DeShon Elliott shared his reaction on Instagram with a video of Omar Khan. Then, Chris Boswell shared what was probably the funniest or the remarks after the deal.
"I got this. GP and DK down there somewhere," Boswell wrote with a picture of him attemping a pass.
Boswell doesn't get to throw the ball often, with his last attempt not going so well, and ending with him suffering a concussion. But the joke created plenty of laughs, and displayed just how powerful Pittsburgh's passing attack just got with their new wide receiver duo.
Now, the Steelers need to ink a quarterback. They have their eyes on Justin Fields or Sam Darnold, but aren't ruling Russell Wilson out of the picture. Other veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones could also be on their radar.
But worst case scenario, Boswell is ready to step back there, and fully understands the gameplan with George Pickens and DK Metcalf.
