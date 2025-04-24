Steelers, George Pickens Rumors Take New Turn
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has unfollowed the Steelers' Instagram account according to speculation, leading to more chatter about a possible trade.
Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports posted the news on Twitter, but others on the platform are claiming that Pickens was not following the Steelers on Instagram to begin with, while still others are saying that the star WR unfollowed the account "recently".
Despite rumors about a trade in the coming days, Steelers general manager Omar Khan has denied any plans to do so in two distinct press conferences, expressing emphatically that they are happy to have both recent acquisition DK Metcalf and George Pickens on to serve as wide receivers.
When asked whether the rookie's ebbing contract would factor into their decision-making process, Khan denied that it would, saying, "No, I mean we're glad we have George and DK here. I think they're gonna be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have DK here, but no."
That said, Schultz feels that the unpredictable — and likely expensive — WR could be easy Pickens as he enters the last year of his rookie contract.
"George Pickens is one intriguing trade name to watch. Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who's now extension-eligible. After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers," Schultz
According to Schultz' source, an unnamed GM in the AFC, Pickens is "more available than people think," specifically mentioning the Green Bay Packers as one potential suitor.
The unfollow seems to be part of a larger trend of social media behavior from Pickens. According to Alan Saunders, Pickens unfollowed the Steelers on two other occasions: once on November 3, 2023 following a "rough game", and once more recently on December 2, 2024.
This might point to an unfollow resulting from frustration, the source of which remains mysterious.
Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot posted a screenshot from March 9, 2025, showing that Pickens was following the Steelers' Instagram account on that date.
Or maybe his finger slipped! It's interesting timing, if nothing else.
The draft starts April 24, 2025 at 8pm EST in Green Bay, Wisc.
