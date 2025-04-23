Could Steelers Make NFL Draft Trade With Texans?
A potential trade partner has emerged for the Pittsburgh Steelers following a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that suggested the team could be interested in moving back from pick No. 21 in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Houston Texans have been placing calls in hopes of catapulting up the board from their current spot at No. 25.
Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made at least three draft-day trades every year and 18 total trades since becoming the team’s GM in 2021," Russini wrote. "... Houston has shown a willingness to deal under Caserio — don’t expect that to change in 2025. The Texans have been actively making calls about a potential move up, so don’t be surprised if Houston makes a jump on Thursday night."
After dealing away one of the league's top offensive tackles in Laremy Tunsil last month to the Washington Commanders, Houston desperately needs another lineman to protect franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud despite signing a pair of veterans in Cam Robinson and Trent Brown.
The Steelers did not move up or down during either of the 2022 or 2024 drafts under general manager Omar Khan. They did, however, slide up to No. 14 overall from No. 17 with the New England Patriots in 2023 to snag Broderick Jones, which cost them a fourth-rounder, while also falling back from No. 80 to No. 93 in the third round that same year in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, which returned them a fourth-round selection.
Houston and Pittsburgh are separated by four picks in the first round, which represents a difference of 80 value points according to Pro Football Reference, which uses Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson's chart.
That contrast is equal to the No. 107 overall selection, which is a fourth-rounder currently owned by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Obviously that pick in particular wouldn't be involved in a transaction between the Steelers and Texans, but it provides a general idea of what it would take to consummate a move.
Houston's fourth-rounder, which sits at No. 127, carries a value of 45. Taking that into account, perhaps Pittsburgh could land the Texans' third-round pick at No. 89 (145 value) and part ways with a Day 3 pick of its own in order to make a trade work.
The Steelers no longer have a second-round pick, as they used their own to bring in DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, but a hypothetical move back with Houston or another team in the first round would net them some much-valued additional assets.
