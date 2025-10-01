Steelers Coaches Get Honest About RB Kaleb Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson has had a less-than-ideal start to his NFL career after being picked in the third round of the 2025 draft, with his special teams gaffe against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 still remaining a point of conversation.
In that contest, Johnson failed to field a ball that bounced over his head in the landing zone and found its way to the end zone, where the Seahawks recovered it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter before going on to win by a score of 31-17.
Johnson had logged 11 snaps as a kick returner and racked up 190 yards on eight attempts before his game-changing mistake, but he hasn't gotten an opportunity on special teams since.
While meeting with the media at the start of the team's Week 5 bye, Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith revealed he didn't react to the play in real time and instead waited to deal with it while watching film.
“Connor Heyward was telling him, ‘we go over that all the time,’" Smith said. "That was before I got there. I didn’t say much on the field to him. We replaced him, and he wasn’t ready to go back out there. I dealt with it in a tape session."
Fellow running backs Trey Sermon and Kenneth Gainwell have handled all kick returning duties since the start of Week 3 while Johnson has sat and seemingly continued learning from his error vs. Seattle.
Johnson's offensive role had been minuscule over the first three weeks of the season while playing behind Jaylen Warren and Gainwell, logging just two carries for -1 yards over that span, though he finally saw an increase in his touches while the former was ruled out in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings due to a knee injury.
Gainwell handled a majority of the responsibilities out of the backfield with 25 touches for 134 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage, but Johnson had his most productive game as a professional with six attempts for 22 yards on the ground.
Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner discussed Johnson's development thus far, stating that he has a ton of talent and that having a chance to see the field more against Minnesota should provide a nice boost for him moving forward.
“He’s doing fine," Faulkner said. "Kaleb is in a fortunate spot where he has two veterans ahead of him who are selfless and willing to help him whenever they can. He’s a great talent. There’s a growth needed there... He went in the (Vikings) game and that was a big boost for him. He was able to get a couple of good runs in there. I could feel a little bit of the pressures he had felt lifted off his shoulders."
Though Johnson hasn't been featured prominently as a rookie, there's still hope that he'll emerge as a key future piece for Pittsburgh.
