The Harsh Reality of Steelers WR News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a brutal decision to make on offense. The loss of Calvin Austin III isn't what anyone wanted to see, but it always wasn't what concerned the Steelers coming into the season. Now that it's in front of them, though, they're quickly realizing it's just as bad as what their biggest fear was.
All offseason, when talking about the Steelers, you spoke about the potential injury to DK Metcalf. How much trouble Pittsburgh's offense was in if they lost their star wide receiver for any period of time during the year.
Losing Austin wasn't as big of an issue. Or really, any issue at all. Everyone viewed the roster as the Steelers having multiple wide receivers capable of filling their WR2 role, and who would be contributors in smaller degrees already.
But the season is four weeks through and the Steelers have quickly found themselves in a situation much different than anticipated. There are no real receiving threats outside of Metcalf and Austin, and even their loaded group of tight ends that they bragged about all summer have simmered to just Jonnu Smith.
Austin's Real Replacement
Austin is expected to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury, but the Steelers aren't expected to take the same approach they took when losing DeShon Elliott earlier in the season. Instead of going out and finding another wideout, they're faced with the harsh reality, that their best options are in-house. No matter how little they've proven themselves to this point.
If the Steelers were to go and sign Odell Beckham Jr. or Diontae Johnson, they've essentially just added the same value as their current replacement option - Scotty Miller. Because if Miller was on the free agent market alongside them, chances are, Pittsburgh would sign him over either one of the two.
Trading makes little sense as well. Curtis Samuel is the hot name to watch, but he's played in three less games and caught the same amount of passes - one - as Roman Wilson this season. So, the Steelers would be trading for a player who is able to make his way onto the field just as much as the player they selected in the third round of the NFL Draft last season.
Oh, and even if everyone forgot about Pat Freiermuth, including the Steelers, he's probably a better receiving option than any of the names listed above.
The Podcast
The Steelers have their best options on the roster. Are they great options? No. But there's nothing they can do to make their situation better.
Somehow, they found themselves in just as troubling of an issue as they thought they would if they lost their star wide receiver.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!