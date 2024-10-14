Steelers RB Continues Recruiting Davante Adams
PITTSBURGH -- Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' fourth win of the 2024 NFL season over Las Vegas, running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson took to social media to attempt to recruit current Raiders wide receiver, Davante Adams.
Adams has not played since Week 3 and has requested a trade away from the Raiders organization.
Following the first near-complete game by both sides of the ball ending in a 32-13 domination by Patterson's team against Adams' team, Patterson took to X to make his pitch to Adams.
This wasn't the first time Patterson worked towards his team landing Adams. When an interview of Adams with FanDuel TV's Kay Adams was posted by Ari Meirov in which Adams remarked on a lack of communication from the Raiders organization, Patterson took to the comment section to voice his opinion
Patterson isn't the only Steeler pitching the team to Adams.
On an appearance on The Sick Podcast, DeShon Elliot made quite the pitch for Adams, saying he would sell his car for it to happen.
"If we need to sell my G-Wagon [Mercedes Benz G-Class], we can sell it ... I would love to have him," Elliot said.
The addition of Adams would be monumental for a team that seemed to have found their footing in the passing game for the first time in their win against the Raiders. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 145 yards and no interceptions, keeping a relatively clean sheet throughout the game.
At the end of the day, it is unlikely that the social media pitches of current players have any real impact on the actions taken by Omar Khan and the rest of the front office. However, the idea that a move for him would be well received by the players on the team is encouraging in the case that a move is executed.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!