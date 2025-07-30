Steelers Young CB Shares T.J. Watt Workout Story
PITTSBURGH -- Entering his third season in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice Jr. is hoping to be an essential piece of the secondary. After injuries have derailed parts of his first two seasons, the third-year corner is healthy and ready to compete. Through the first week of the team's training camp, he's been noticeable on the field, especially amongst a vastly improved defensive backs group.
One of the reasons Trice may take the next step for the Steelers is his work in the offseason. Two years removed from a devastating ACL injury, Trice spent a ton of time at the Steelers' facility this summer to work out and get ready for the 2025 season. One of the players he worked out was superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt. Having the chance to work with the former Defensive Player of the Year allowed Trice to get up close to his teammate and take a few lessons from his work ethic, as he explained to reporters.
"That's my guy though, T.J," he said. "We were working out together in the offseason. You know, I've been watching him, how he approaches the game and seeing how hard he works. So, I'm always going to take that because that's one of the only things that can really save me is working hard."
Where has that hard work led as week two of training camp opens? Trice hopes it's an exciting time and he can continue to show his skillset.
"Im excited myself," he said. "Im ready to go out there and show what I'm made of."
The Steelers hope Trice shows plenty as training camp continues. With spots to fill in the secondary and a competition ongoing, the third-year defensive back is trying to take that hard working mentality from Watt and apply it to this year. So far., it's been working, even if Trice was unable to beat Watt to the facilities on any morning.
"I actually tried to beat him in a couple times, man, but he always beat me in every morning," he joked. "He stuck around and I stuck around because I'm like 'Shoot, I'm learning as much as I can from him. He works his a-- off, man.' So, I just try to take that approach."
If he can hone that approach, the outlook is bright for Trice. He has a chance to become the team's fourth corner back and play a prominent role in what is expected to be a top defense in the NFL.
