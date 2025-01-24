Steelers Could Have Competition for QB Favorite
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers must make a decision in regards to who will be the signal-caller of the future for the team.
In a year that has a relatively weak group of quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, the Steelers will need to make a tough choice in regards to who will be in charge come Week 1 of the next season.
One option would be retaining their backup quarterback in Justin Fields, whose relative youth and rushing upside provide a decent option at the position.
That being said, they might not be the only team vying for Fields' services.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron believes that the Jets, not the Steelers, are the top option for Fields as he enters free agency.
"Despite ceding starting duties to Russell Wilson after leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record in 2024, Fields showed marked improvement. " Cameron wrote. "Through the first month of the year, the 25-year-old quarterback generated a 78.0 PFF passing grade, a mark that could have paced his career high."
While PFF grades should be taken with a grain of salt, the Steelers showed they had a high-upside option with Fields.
"The Jets are amidst an overhaul of football operations, searching for a general manager and head coach while also trying to navigate a strenuous situation under center. Aaron Rodgers’ future is very much in limbo." Cameron wrote. "But, his $49 million dead cap hit in 2025 gives him significant leverage in those discussions. If New York hopes to move on from the veteran, it will have to eat that bill; leaving the team with little left over to negotiate for another passer."
If the Jets wish to move on from Rodgers, a move to Fields could change their offense completely, as he plays the position quite differently than Rodgers does at this point. The Steelers might try their best to not let Fields go, however.
