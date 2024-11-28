Steelers Could Lose Both QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have two starting quarterbacks, but the future of the position is still very much so up in the air. With both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields being on one-year deals, the Steelers will have to figure out who they are keeping in 2025 - or if they're keeping either.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, it isn't guaranteed that either quarterback will return to the Steelers next season. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, the NFL insider said he's not going to say it's a definite Pittsburgh doesn't have a new quarterback room after the offseason.
"They’re gonna have an exclusive window to do a long-term deal after the season with both guys. You’re gonna sign one and probably not sign the other. But if both of them get interest and they get close enough to free agency and the Steelers aren’t willing to pay, there’s a chance both of them go somewhere else," Florio said. "The Steelers, I think, if they were admitting with candor what they’d prefer, they prefer Fields to be the guy for the future. There’s a much longer future with Fields than with Wilson."
Wilson has made it known he'd like to play another five to seven more seasons before retiring, but at 36 years old, that's a difficult promise to commit to for the Steelers. Fields may be worth more than another test drive, which could make for a difficult decision by Pittsburgh.
If both leave, the Steelers could look for another veteran in free agency while trying to add through the NFL Draft with a younger option to develop behind them. Chance are, though, that they would prefer to keep at least one of these two quarterback already on the roster. Especially with both showing their potential within the offense.
