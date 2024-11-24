Steelers Could Lose QB Target to Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been named a landing spot for Daniel Jones long before his release from the New York Giants. Now, as a free agent, Pittsburgh continues to be included in the conversation, but they may lose the former first-round pick to an AFC North rival.
The Steelers currently have two quarterbacks they would rely on before Jones in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Kyle Allen has been their third quarterback throughout the season, and Jones likely wouldn't surpass him if signed either. Among teams interested, Pittsburgh doesn't present much of an opportunity, which means he could look elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that elsewhere is in the AFC North, on the Baltimore Ravens. Schefter reported that both the Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are the most likely teams to land Jones once he clears waviers, but that there are many others interested in his services. Pittsburgh could be one of them.
Jones wouldn't walk into Baltimore and become their starting quarterback over Lamar Jackson, but would become a better backup than they've had since, well, Lamar Jackson. And with Jackson's injury history, that only makes the Ravens' surge for the AFC North crown even more difficult for the team they're chasing in Pittsburgh.
Expect the Steelers to be included in that list to some degree, even if it's not high. What they don't want to see if their AFC North rivals get any stronger, which they do with a quality backup quarterback. Pittsburgh saw what Fields was able to do in Wilson's absence this season, showcasing just how important it is to have a QB2 you can rely on. Jones would be that for Baltimore.
Jones is looking for a contender, which includes both AFC North teams. Only one has a backup job worth going after, though, and it isn't the Steelers.
