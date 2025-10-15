Steelers Could Lose Starting DB vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released the final injury report before their Week 7 primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they could be playing without one of their starters in the secondary against one of the league's top wide receiver duos in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Elliott Questionable for Personal Reasons
Safety DeShon Elliott, who has missed each of the past two practices for rest/personal reasons, was listed as questionable.
Elliott previously suffered an MCL sprain in the first half of the Steelers' Week 1 season opener against the New York Jets, which forced him to miss the next two contests.
He returned in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings and came away with an interception as well as six tackles and a sack.
In Pittsburgh's Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Elliott recorded a team-high 12 tackles amidst the defense's best all-around performance of the campaign thus far.
Impact of Elliott's Potential Absence
Should Elliott not be able to suit up against the Bengals, the Steelers will likely rely heavily on Chuck Clark and perhaps even Jabrill Peppers to fill the void at safety next to Juan Thornhill.
Clark, who was a healthy inactive against the Browns last week, played a total of 113 defensive snaps during Weeks 2 and 3 while Elliott was on the mend with his knee injury. The 30-year-old recorded 14 tackles over that span while also logging 20 special teams reps.
Peppers, on the other hand, received 43 defensive reps against the Patriots, his former team, in Week 3 before immediately taking a back seat with no snaps on that side of the ball once Elliott returned vs. the Vikings.
He was active against the Browns, unlike Clark, though he played just 10 snaps on defense throughout the contest.
The Steelers' defensive turnaround coincided with Elliott's return, so losing him against the Bengals would deliver a rather big blow to the group.
The 28-year-old has become a fixture for Pittsburgh ever since he inked a two-year deal worth $6 million with the organization ahead of the 2024 campaign. He was one of the team's surprise performers in his first go-around with them, finishing second in tackles behind Patrick Queen with 108 to go alongside three forced fumbles.
Elliott was rewarded with a two-year extension worth $12.5 million this past offseason, and he's continued playing at a high level when on the field this year.
