Steelers Could Lose Starting RB for Vikings Game
After popping up on the injury report earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's status for the team's Week 4 game at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings is officially up in the air.
Warren, who had remained off the report for each of the first three weeks of the season, was listed with a "questionable" injury designation after sustaining a knee injury.
He was listed as a limited participant on the first injury report of the week due to a veteran rest day. Warren remained limited yesterday as well, though his knee injury was added to the docket.
The severity of his injury isn't currently clear, though the fact that he hasn't already been ruled out and is practicing in some capacity would suggest that this isn't a long-term concern at the moment.
Pittsburgh will be on bye next week as well, which should help Warren recover and get healthier before the team takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.
Warren, who emerged as a legitimate threat in the passing game over the past two seasons with a combined 99 receptions, has logged 11 through three games this year for 142 yards and a touchdown, making him the Steelers' leading receiver thus far.
The ground game has been a different story for Warren and the rest of the team's running backs, however. Across 43 carries, he's posted just 132 yards, which comes out to an average of 3.1 yards per attempt.
The Steelers' offense, which has had trouble gaining steam in the early goings of the season, would take a massive hit if Warren were to not suit up or even have his workload limited against Minnesota. In such a scenario, Kenneth Gainwell would likely see an increase in his touches while Kaleb Johnson and Trey Sermon, the latter of whom is currently on the practice squad and would have to be elevated for a second-straight week, could also factor into the mix.
Minnesota's defense is among the best units in the league, and having Warren is key to Pittsburgh's success on offense as it looks to improve to 3-1.
