Steelers' Mike Tolmin Reaches Out to Najee Harris
DUBLIN, IRELAND -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with injuries of their own, but one of their former stars was hit with something more significant than anything the black and gold roster has dealt with this season.
Former first-round pick and now Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris will miss the entire year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 3 of the NFL season. Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in free agency, stepped back to begin making his way toward the line of scrimmage when his Achilles popped, being caught on camera as his calf muscle tensed.
Harris will miss his fifth NFL season just three weeks into the year and will hit free agency again next offseason after the significant injury.
The news also came after Harris was injured during a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. He suffered an eye injury at the time, missing most of training camp, but being able to play when the team took the field in Week 1.
Mike Tomlin Speaks With Harris
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin always viewed Harris as a key piece to his roster, and a leader amongst the group. Harris was named team captain during just his second season, and Tomlin and him were constantly see walking off the field together and talk before and after games.
Tomlin acknowledged that he did reach out to Harris after the injury during his press conference at the Carton House prior to the Steelers' Ireland matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
"We've certainly been in contact, but I'll leave that communication between us," Tomlin said.
Harris rushed for 1,000 yards each of his first four seasons in the NFL, all with the Steelers. He started and played in every game during his first four years as a player. This included times where he missed entire practice weeks due to injuries but was still able to suit up before kickoff.
There are plenty of questions about Harris's future in the NFL now that he's been banged up with serious injuries twice since leaving the Steelers. As a former first-round pick with four solid years under his belt, some team will likely keep him on his radar, but it'll be a long road before he returns. One that never leaves certainty for a player.
As for Tomlin, he's focused on the Steelers and keeping his team above .500 with a win over the Vikings. But he's also taking moments to check in on those who coached before the season.
