Former Steelers Kicker Gets New NFL Opportunity
A former Pittsburgh Steelers has found a new NFL opportunity after being let go by the team at final roster cuts.
Per the NFL's transaction log, Ben Sauls has signed to the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad as they look to sort out the kicking struggles that have plagued them through the first three weeks of the season.
Atlanta began the year with former Pro Bowler Younghoe Koo as its kicker, who had been with the team since 2019, but he missed a 44-yard field goal that would've tied its Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the fourth quarter.
The Falcons called on Parker Romo to handle the kicking duties in Week 2 vs. the Minnesota Vikings, and he came up clutch by making all five of his field goal attempts as well as his only extra point try.
Atlanta subsequently released Koo, but Romo then missed both of his field goal tries in Atlanta's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and while he remains on the active roster, there's certainly a world in which Sauls takes the job from him.
A staple at the University of Pittsburgh from 2020 to 2024, where he ranks fifth all-time in points at 278, Sauls signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in April.
Considering Pitt and the Steelers share a facility, there wasn't much of an adjustment period needed for Sauls before getting into the swing of things.
He made his lone field goal attempt and all four of his extra point tries in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars before missing a 43-yarder and converting both of his extra point attempts vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16.
In the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, Sauls made all four of his field goals. It was never going to be enough to crack the Steelers' 53-man roster due to Chris Boswell's presence, but he performed well enough that the organization looked into trading him.
Pittsburgh couldn't find any suitors for Sauls, though, and he became a free agent after going unclaimed off waivers. He hadn't landed with a different team before joining the Falcons earlier this week.
