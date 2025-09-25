Steelers Draft Hopes Take Hit With Latest QB Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on several promising quarterback prospects expected to be available during the 2026 NFL Draft. One of those quarterbacks is Oklahoma Sooners star John Mateer. The junior is one of the headliners in what projects to be an exciting group of signal-callers.
The Steelers' hopes were temporarily dashed during Week 4 of the college football schedule. During Oklahoma's recent matchup against Auburn, Mateer suffered an injury to his throwing hand that required surgery. He'll miss at least a month, but he's expected to return during the season for the Sooners. The team's head coach, Brent Venables, stated that the decision was made for both the short and long-term outlook of Mateer's career.
"After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future," he said. "He's extremely disappointed he will miss some game action, but is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible."
The surgery was performed successfully, and now the Sooners are hoping that Mateer's recovery is quicker than anticipated. Oklahoma is off to a strong start to the 2025 season, compiling a 4-0 record to start the year and picking up wins over two AP top-25 teams along the way.
Mateer's play was the catalyst for this performance, however, and without him Oklahoma must find a way to replace their best playmaker. Through the first few weeks, he's completed just over 67% of his passing attempts for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also picked up 190 yards and five additional touchdowns rushing the ball.
For the Steelers, this is their potential future quarterback suffering a setback. It's not what you want to see, especially as the outlook on the rest of the class continues to dim. But, Mateer is emerging as the premier option for the organization's next franchise quarterback. The only way to know for sure is if he can remain on the field and continue to build his case.
The Steelers' hopes took a hit, but they haven't been erased. The team might be zeroing in on Mateer as their top option, and this injury shouldn't dissuade them. If he recovers and returns to playing well, it will be just a blip on the radar for the player as he continues his journey to become the top option in Pittsburgh.
