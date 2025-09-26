Steelers TE Suffers Hip Injury Before Ireland Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers received a bit of worrisome injury news as they depart for Dublin, Ireland and an international Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The team is 2-1 as they head across the Atlantic Ocean, but they're looking for more consistency and efficiency on both sides of the ball.
One of the biggest problems for the Steelers so far is that key players keep being affected by injuries. The team’s latest Injury Report ahead of their Week 4 contest had a notable new addition - tight end Jonnu Smith.
The team’s final practice before their flight was a light one. Many players took the session off as a veteran rest day, but Smith’s absence came with an additional designation. He was marked on the team’s report as a veteran rest day and a hip injury. His status for the upcoming game is not known after being a late addition to the injured list.
Smith is still finding his footing with his new organization. One of the team’s big offseason acquisitions, they haven’t found a way to utilize the Pro Bowl tight end as they’d like.
He’s been targeted multiple times in each game, but they aren’t looking for him in the red zone or for any splash plays. Through three games, he has 12 receptions on 13 targets for 65 yards and one touchdown. He has just one reception over 20 yards as well, another sign of how their offense has failed to produce the big plays many expected.
A hip injury is an unfortunate development for Smith and the Steelers. Not only was he a reason for optimism, he was supposed to help erase the need for a proven wide receiver behind DK Metcalf. The production hasn’t matched that, but the hope remains that they will continue to further incorporate the talented pass-catcher.
In the meantime, the injury only hurts what offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants to do. The veteran coordinator is a huge fan of the tight end, coaching him in multiple organizations. He was a huge reason why the Steelers went out and acquired Jonnu from the Miami Dolphins and there’s no doubt that they wanted to utilize the tight end against a difficult and stingy Vikings defense.
The Steelers hope the next few days will bring only positive injury news. Things were trending in that direction with the nearing returns of DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter Jr, but that quickly shifted with Smith and running back Jaylen Warren entering the injury conversation.
