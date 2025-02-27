NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Steelers Top Three First-Round Options
Although a question mark looms over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback roster, few are predicting that position to be addressed with a first-round selection.
So, what will the Steelers do with the 21st overall selection in April’s 2025 NFL Draft?
After scouring a half dozen recent NFL Mock Drafts this week, On SI put together a roundup of the common projections.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Pro Football Focus (Feb. 25), Pro Football Network (via Daniel Harms, Feb. 16), ESPN (via Mel Kiper, Feb. 25)
Emeka Egbuka ranked in the top half of the five-star category coming out of high school, similar to scores of receivers signed by the Buckeyes over the last decade. It’s safe to say the Tacoma-area product lived up to the hype.
Egbuka put together two college seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, recording 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022, and 1,011 yards and 10 scores in 2024, wrapping up his career as a national champion.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound receiver is an exceptional route runner known for being sure-handed. However, it isn’t about one or two standout skills with Egbuka. What makes him a first-round value is that he’s excellent across the board.
There are A and B+ grades up and down his report card.
Although the Steelers need an answer to its quarterback problem, most believe Pittsburgh will choose a receiver in Round 1. If Emeka Egbuka is still available, it’s difficult to envision the staff passing on the Ohio State standout.
Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan fell to the Steelers at No. 21?!?
In the most recent mock draft from The Athletic, he sure did. It would be a dream scenario for Pittsburgh, even if Emeka Egbuka may have a very similar level of pro potential. But make no mistake, McMillan is a freak.
Last season, the towering 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver recorded 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. Although Travis Hunter won the Heisman, it was Tetairoa who led the Power Four conference in receiving yards.
While his catch radius, speed, mobility, and leaping ability create a combination very difficult for cornerbacks to overcome, consider the fact that many believe McMillan has the best ball skills in this draft class.
He has the ability to terrorize defensive backfields at the NFL level as the mismatch who’s too fast and athletic for linebackers and larger defensive backs to contain, and too long and physically imposing for modestly-sized DB’s to handle.
*Fun fact: McMillan and projected fellow first-round pick Mason Graham both played their prep football at Servite High School in Anaheim, Calif.
Omarion Hamptopn, RB, North Carolina
Widely viewed as the No. 2 running back behind Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton rushed for nearly six yards per carry over the last two seasons with 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns.
What’s more, he added 67 receptions for 595 receiving yards and three scores.
At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Hampton is built for battle, capable of taking on a heavy workload. The Tar Heel often bulls through contact, a sturdy, tough ball carrier.
Although he’s a north-south runner by nature, Hampton is also equipped with a nasty jumpcut for such a large ‘back. This keeps defenders guessing while in pursuit, especially safeties charging downhill.
Yes, the Steelers need a receiver. But if two or three pass-catchers are selected among the 20 picks ahead of Pittsburgh - including Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and possibly Luther Burden III as well - perhaps we see a running back at No. 21.
Right now, it seems highly unlikely Jeanty would still be available, but Hampton offers very good value even if this spot may seem a bit high for the North Carolina product.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Aside from Travis Hunter, a cornerback/receiver with a to-be-determined NFL position fit, few NFL Mock Drafts include cornerbacks among the Top 10 picks. However, many have a corner or two in the 11-20 range.
In this year’s draft, what may turn out to be the best to cover corners are coming off shortened 2024 seasons due to injuries - Will Johnson out of Michigan and Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.
In the latest mock from CBS Sports, Will Johnson falls into Pittsburgh’s lap at No. 21.
It’s simple. Johnson is a fantastic coverage cornerback with excellent natural instincts and a twitchy, sudden nature in jumping routes and changing direction.
Johnson is also a high-quality open-field tackler who can also be an asset in corner blitzes. He’s certainly built for it as a long, 6-foot-2, 200-plus athlete. But make no mistake, it’s his coverage skills that make the Michigan product special. The types of coverage tools that can’t be taught, he has them.
The Steelers would need to find a quality receiver later in the draft, owning the 52nd and 83rd picks. But Teryl Austin would be a big winner in this scenario with a plug-and-play-right-away cornerback onboard.
*Side note: Pittsburgh hasn’t spent its first pick on a defensive player since selecting Devin Bush Jr. with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!