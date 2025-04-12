Steelers Could Remove Ireland Opponent With Aaron Rodgers Move
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expected to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first game in Ireland. The Steelers have long had close ties to the nation due to the Rooney family, and after years of speculation, an official NFL game is happening there. However, Packers' President Mark Murphy says that won't be the case.
The Steelers could be protecting their game against the Packers this season. That means that the game will be played in Pittsburgh, rather than being an option for the contest in Ireland. According to Green Bay radio host Bill Michaels, the Packers are under the impression that they will be traveling to Acrisure Stadium for their meeting later this year.
"Packers President Mark Murphy states that the Steelers most likely will protect the Green Bay game," he wrote via his X account. "Therefore they will play in Pittsburgh and not Ireland."
As Michaels also points out, there is some potential for a reunion matchup. If the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, it would make even more sense why they want this matchup played in Pittsburgh, not Ireland. Rodgers has yet to play against his former team, and the emotional contest would carry even more weight at Acrisure Stadium than on international territory.
With this latest update, the team's Ireland opponent options dwindle to just a few teams. Aside from their AFC North rivals, the Steelers are set to play home games against Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks.
The last time the Steelers played internationally was 12 years ago in 2013. The team traveled to London to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers lost 34-27 after Vikings running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. They'll hope for better fortunes in Ireland, regardless of who their opponent is.
