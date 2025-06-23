Former Steelers QB Expected to Lose Starting Job
PITTSBURGH — The Russell Wilson experiment lasted just one season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His performance was decent, despite the team losing their final five games of the season, including a Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Wilson finished his lone campaign in Pittsburgh with a completion percentage of 63.7%, 16 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions.
The former Steelers’ quarterback signed a deal with the New York Giants in the offseason and is expected to be the Week 1 starter. But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants are enthralled with first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart. So much so, that it’s injecting doubt into how long Wilson can hold on
"You listen to everything Brian Daboll says, you get an understanding of how far along Jaxson Dart is, and where you think he’s going to go," he said. "It’s clearly a matter of when, not if."
The update from Rapoport is a bit surprising, especially this far away from the regular season. The Giants surely have high hopes for Dart. They wouldn’t have traded back into the first round to select him with the 26th overall pick. The 22-year-old rookie was a standout at Ole Miss, drawing interest from the Steelers and multiple other NFL teams.
The Giants have been open with their praise of the rookie QB, however, adding strength to Rapoport’s claim. The question now is how long can the veterans in front of Dart wrestle snaps away from him? Wilson is the likeliest option, and it won’t be a shock if he starts some or all of the games for the Giants in 2025. Similarly, Jameis Winston was also brought into the organization to provide a veteran hand. Between those two gun slingers, the Giants have multiple options for their starting quarterback position. But if Rapoport is to be believed, the only option is Jaxson Dart, it’s just a matter of when they turn to him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!