Steelers Rival Goes Viral for Rough Baseball Moment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have the disfortune or going up against two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL twice per season. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals’ star Joe Burrow are among the best at their position, giving the Steelers’ defense quite the test year in and year out.
While the Steelers may struggle to contain these players on the football field, they don’t have to worry about Burrow imposing his will on the baseball diamond. At the recent Fanatics Fest event in New York City, the Bengals QB showed off his pitching skills.
The skills were underwhelming. Burrow traded in his patented accuracy with the football for a wide left target on every throw of the baseball. It was clear that the pitcher’s throwing motion was unnatural for him, and he looked like he was a quarterback under pressure while releasing the baseball. As a result, each of his pitches missed the mark. Darren Rovell shared a brief clip on his X account.
Burrow likely won’t care too much about how he looks throwing a baseball. Instead, he’s focused on trying to lead the Bengals back to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati appeared in the big game in 2022, losing by three points to the Los Angeles Rams. They haven’t been back since, as the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have struggled. They’ve recorded back-to-back 9-8 records, missing the playoffs both years.
Burrow hasn’t struggled, however. He missed seven games during the 2023 season, but stormed back to elite status in 2024. He completed 70.6% of his passes, accumulating 4,918 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. It was a phenomenal season from Burrow, and he and the Bengals aim to capitalize on their superstar QB’s play in 2025.
The Steelers and Bengals meet for the first time in 2025 during Week 6. They will also play four weeks later, giving the two AFC North rivals plenty of time to reignite the rivalry. But the Steelers know if they ever meet the Bengals on the baseball field, they don’t have to worry about Joe Burrow on the mound.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!