Steelers Could Get Third-Round Pick After Justin Fields Departure
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may receive more for Justin Fields that they initially gave up after losing him to the New York Jets in free agency.
The Steelers watched Fields walk for a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million in guarantees. His time with Pittsburgh ends after one season, starting six games and going 4-2 before being benched for Russell Wilson. Despite being the team's top choice this offseason, the two sides split, and it could lead to another draft pick for Pittsburgh.
Pro Football Focus' Mike Florio points out in a recent report that the Steelers could earn a third or fourth-round compensatory pick for Fields next spring. He uses the backing of long-term compensatory analyst Nick Korte to support his belief.
"It’s too early in the free agency process to know for sure which teams will get which compensatory picks next year — that’s determined by a complex formula that the NFL will apply at the end of the 2025 season. But longtime compensatory pick analyst Nick Korte predicts that the Steelers will get either a third-round pick or a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft, depending on whether Fields plays most of the Jets’ offensive snaps in the 2025 season," Florio writes.
Because Fields played less than 50% of the team's snap this past season, the Steelers only gave up a sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears. They may now turn that into a third-rounder in next year's draft, if things work in their favor.
They still need to add a quarterback, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson being two names to watch. They would have liked Fields, but for $30 million guaranteed, they're probably feeling comfortable avoiding the price tag and earning a mid-round pick in return.
