Steelers Could Make Two More Coaching Changes
PITTSBURGH -- With two coaches already departing from the Pittsurgh Steelers organization, there is growing expectation that they will not be the only coaches to leave the team.
Inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry and secondary coach Grady Brown have both left the team, with Curry becoming the linebackers coach for the New York Jets and Brown leaving due to his contract expiring.
According to Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports, two more coaches could be on the move out from Pittsburgh. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin are both uncertain to re-sign, which would effectively usher in a brand new assistant coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, both coaches are on expiring contracts. Therefore, action would need to be taken in order to keep either of them, and the Steelers might be inclined to just let their contracts expire.
Both coaches have dealt with elite players in their time with the organization. The Steelers on the defensive line and at outside linebacker have boasted players such as T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Javon Hargrave, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig.
With the possibility of Dunbar and Martin moving on, the Steelers would have to prepare for their defensive schemes to change, considering the talent that has played for those two coaches.
It seems likely that Teryl Austin will remain as the defensive coordinator for the time being, but the staff around him looks to be changing significantly. This does not guarantee a change in the performance for the Steelers defense, but should offer a refreshing change of pace for both players and fans of the team.
Notably, little change has occurred on the offensive side of the ball, a group that certainly got more flack this past season.
