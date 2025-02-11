Steelers Part Ways With Defensive Coach
Upon the Pittsburgh Steelers hiring Gerald Alexander as their new secondary coach, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac has reported that Grady Brown will leave the team as his contract expires.
Brown was hired under that title in February 2021 and spent a total of four seasons on the Steelers' staff. They came away with 66 interceptions across 68 games under his watch, placing them into a tie with the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans for the third-most in the NFL during that stretch.
Brown interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator vacancy earlier this offseason only for the job to go to Jeff Ulbrich, who served as the New York Jets' DC for parts of four campaigns before being named their interim head coach this past October once Robert Saleh was fired.
Before landing in Pittsburgh, Brown spent two decades in the collegiate ranks while also earning minority coaching internships with the Seattle Seahawks in 2004 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007.
There had been little to no upheaval amongst the Steelers' coaching staff before the hiring of Alexander and subsequent parting of ways with Brown despite the fact that owner Art Rooney II hinted at some level of turnover in that department earlier this offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!