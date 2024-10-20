Steelers Rookie WR Will Likely Miss Another Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are letting it be known that, most likely, rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson will not be active in Week 7 against the New York Jets.
Wilson made his NFL debut in Week 6 but only played a handful of snaps. After finally making the game day roster, fans and the team were hopeful he would continue to grow into his role and become a bigger contributor to the Steelers offense.
Unfortunately, another injury has set those plans back, stalling the progress he was making to get on the field. During the practice week in preparation for the Jets, the rookie wideout suffered a hamstring injury and is now listed as questionable for Week 7.
While the door remained cracked for him to play with the injury tag, the Steelers likely shut down those chances by elevating wide receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad. Johnson will play in his second game for the Steelers and has a connection with starting quarterback Russell Wilson from their time in Denver.
The addition of Johnson likely means Wilson will be inactive. This marks the sixth game this season the third-round rookie has failed to make the game day team. While there isn't much worry right now, there should be some momentum before the end of the season that he's a part of the offensive game plan, otherwise, it'll lead to many questions this offseason.
Wilson was viewed as the team's top candidate to emerge into the WR2 role this season but after suffering an ankle sprain in training camp, he had to wait for his next opportunity. Once fully healthy, it'll be on him to attack any promotion given to him and earn his place on the offense.
Until then, the Steelers will look at Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller and now Johnson to help man the receiving room alongside George PIckens.
