Steelers CB Darius Slay Says Goodbye to Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- Darius Slay is starting a new chapter of his NFL career, finishing his time as a professional with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But as he leaves a team he won a Super Bowl with, he's taking a moment to say goodbye, sending his love to the Philadelphia Eagles as he departs for the AFC North.
Posting on Instagram, Slay said goodbye to the Eagles as he signs with the Steelers. The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal to finish his career in Pittsburgh after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles this past season.
"Thank u Philly for all the love, support and the incredible journey we've shared together," Slay wrote. "From the challenges we faced to the good times we celebrated, each moment contributed to some great memories and our unforgettable championship.
"I truly appreciate the Eagles organization for the opportunity that helped shape me into the man I am today, including the leader and team captain I've become. It's been a true blessing to play alongside some of the best teammates and fans in the world! Philly will always hold a special place in my heart."
Slay spent five years in Philadelphia, earning three Pro Bowls and eventually a championship. He finished his time as a Eagle with nine interceptions and 56 pass deflections, starting 73 games.
Now, he's headed to Pittsburgh, where he joins Joey Porter Jr. in what is the next pairing in the Steelers secondary. Slay is the third veteran starter Porter has played next to, joining Patrick Peterson in 2023 and Donte Jackson last season.
The group is believed to be dominant, and with names like Cory Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop developing as well, Pittsburgh is hoping Slay was the missing veteran presence to make the group elite in 2025.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!