Steelers Defense Hit With Another Key Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put out their injury report following Thursday's practice as they get ready for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was a surprise entry on the report with a groin injury that left him limited. He has been listed several times throughout the year thus far with various injuries and has yet to miss a contest, but his availability this week is up in the air at this point.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo was a full participant after receiving that tag on Wednesday as well, further cementing his status as a likely starter versus Dallas. He returned to practice last week after missing nearly a month with a pectoral injury.
Rookie Mason McCormick will now slide over to right guard after James Daniels was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles that he suffered in the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. McCormick earned the first start of his NFL career at left guard last week during Seumalo's absence.
Quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters that he has taken part in 11-on-11 drills in recent days as he deals with the lingering effects of a calf injury. He remained limited on Thursday, however, and has yet to appear in a regular season game for Pittsburgh while not fully participating in practice since Sept. 4.
Running back Jaylen Warren did not practice for a second-straight day with a knee injury that popped up in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He was also inactive against the Colts last Sunday.
Similarly, running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate with an ankle injury that he went down with in Indianapolis. He received the same designation on Wednesday's report.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt did not practice on Thursday and has remained out since suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
Edge rusher Nick Herbig (ankle and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle) were upgraded to being limited and full participants, respectively.
Edge rusher Alex Highsmith was out once again with a groin injury while linebacker Jeremiah Moon fully participated after his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened this week.
