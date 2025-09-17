Steelers Rookie Takes Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week before they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Eight players were listed on the report, though the most pertinent news to come from it was the fact that rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant.
The first-round pick did not practice ahead of the Steelers' Week 1 or 2 contests, meaning this was the first time he participated during the regular season.
For a Pittsburgh defense that's had its trouble up front against the offenses of both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks to begin the year, Harmon's presence would provide a much-needed boost.
Harmon logged four tackles and a sack in the preseason before spraining his MCL in the finale against the Carolina Panthers on August 21. Though he's been listed as a starter on each rendition of the Steelers' depth chart thus far, the 22-year-old may be eased back into a full workload once's he ready to play.
Elsewhere on the report, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Darius Slay Jr. were listed as non-participants while taking veteran rest days. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Slay sustained a shoulder injury against Seattle, though he's likely to suit up against the Patriots.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen (oblique) was a full participant and offensive lineman Max Scharping (knee) was limited while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (knee) all didn't practice.
Porter Jr. and Elliott both didn't play against the Seahawks with their respective ailments, and Tomlin described them as "questionable" for the team's upcoming matchup with New England.
There was some initial concern that Highsmith, who went down with his injury against Seattle as well, would miss an extended period of time and potentially require a trip to the reserve/injured list, which would've forced him to miss the next four games at minimum.
Further evaluation revealed that his ankle sprain wasn't severe, and while Tomlin ruled him out vs. the Patriots, he likely won't be placed on IR. Though the timeline for Highsmith's return isn't clear at the moment, he isn't staring down a long absence.
