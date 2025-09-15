Steelers Get Good News on Star LB’s Injury
It appears outside linebacker Alex Highsmith avoided a significant injury in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Highsmith departed during the first half of the contest with an ankle injury and was originally deemed doubtful to return before eventually being ruled out.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported that Highsmith was expected to be sidelined for anywhere from four to six weeks with what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a high ankle sprain, though he has now stated that the 28-year-old likely won't be placed on injured reserve, which would have forced him to miss at least the next four games.
"Steelers LB Alex Highsmith, who left Sunday's game with what Mike Tomlin called a high-ankle sprain, is not likely to be placed on IR, sources say," Rapoport wrote on X. "That's good news, an indication that it's not as serious as first believed. IR would knock him out four games."
For a Pittsburgh defense that's been hit hard by the injury bug over the first few weeks of the regular season, the news that Highsmith's ailment won't keep him out for an extended period of time is extremely positive news.
Through two contests thus far, Highsmith has logged a total of nine tackles and a sack while seeing the field for 67 defensive snaps.
A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Highsmith has formed one of the league's top edge rusher duos alongside T.J. Watt. Nick Herbig, who returned from a hamstring injury in Week 2, also factors into that equation rather heavily.
Highsmith is all but certain to miss the Steelers' Week 3 game against the New England Patriots and will likely remain out beyond that as his return timeline is still up in the air, but avoiding IR is a best-case scenario for all parties involved.
