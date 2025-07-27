Steelers Defender Apologizes to Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started pursuing Aaron Rodgers roughly three months prior to them actually signing him. During that time, there was plenty of conversation and reports about their interest, which excited some people, but not others. Including safety DeShon Elliott.
As the reports of Pittsburgh's interest in Rodgers emerged, Elliott was caught on social media, voicing his opinion toward the news.
"Leave his a** at the retirement home," Elliott wrote on Instagram.
Now, Elliott is teammates with Rodgers. Despite his concerns at the time, the Steelers made the decision to bring in the quarterback, while also extending Elliott's contract with them.
The veteran defender shared that he didn't mean what he said in the comments on social media, and that he's since apologized to Rodgers.
"I’m a troll," Elliott said. "He’s an All-Pro, and he’s a G.O.A.T. He’s gonna be a gold-jacket guy one day. Honestly, when he got here, we communicated, we talked. He’s a great person and a great football player, so whatever the media’s put out there is B.S. I respect him a lot, and I told him that I respect him and I apologized to him for the things I was saying about him. Because, honestly, he’s a great man, and he has a great heart, so I appreciate him. And he’s funny as hell."
Elliott has never been one to hold back his thoughts to the public ear, but has become more of a comedian than a detriment with his words. There seems to be no ill will between Elliott and Rodgers, as the quarterback has become a favorite within the locker room.
So, while some had fun with the story several months ago, things seem to be in good shape now that they're teammates.
