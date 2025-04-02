Steelers Weren't DK Metcalf's First Trade Request
As it turns out, new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf had been looking for a way out of Seattle for quite some time.
Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the 27-year-old requested a trade from the Seahawks in several offseasons prior to the current one before finally having his wish granted last month, when he was sent to Pittsburgh for a package highlighted by a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The trade request that led the Seahawks to send DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh last month wasn't the first time he asked out of Seattle," Henderson wrote. "According to team sources, the star receiver had requested trades multiple times in recent offseasons.
"That revelation sheds light on Seattle's decision to deal Metcalf to the Steelers for the No. 52 selection and a swap of late-round picks. The Seahawks didn't plan on trading him at the start of the offseason, but they had to weigh Metcalf's prolonged unhappiness in addition to the inherent risk of signing a player to a massive third contract."
Metcalf and the Steelers, at least on paper, are a perfect pair. He had voiced his displeasure to Seattle for a prolonged period of time without a resolution, and Pittsburgh's search for an impact receiver proved futile last year when it fell just short of landing Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers while also missing out on the top names at the trade deadline.
Both sides finally succeeded in their endeavors, and Metcalf netted a five-year, $132 million extension as the cherry on top, which should keep him in a Steelers uniform as perhaps their top weapon for the foreseeable future.
The organization wasn't his first choice, however, as Henderson reported that the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers profiled as his preferred landing spots. Building off of that, he also stated that Metcalf wasn't keen on the possibility of joining the New England Patriots.
"Metcalf's preferred landing spots, according to multiple sources familiar with the trade talks, were the Texans and Chargers," Henderson wrote. "But his contract situation complicated the matter, as it meant the Seahawks had to find a trade partner that would not only give them enough compensation in return but also be willing and able to sign Metcalf to a new deal. The Patriots were interested in trading for Metcalf, but he effectively nixed that possibility by making it known that he didn't want to go to New England, according to a source familiar with the discussions."
The reveal of Metcalf's interest in the Texans and Chargers wasn't surprising, as both teams reached the playoffs last year while boasting franchise quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert, respectively.
Drake Maye appears headed down a similar path for New England as he enters his sophomore campaign, but Metcalf may have been turned off by the fact that it finished 2024 with a 4-13 record and is still in the midst of a rebuild.
Though the Steelers' signal caller situation remains unresolved, Metcalf likely had an idea of the organization's plans revolving around Aaron Rodgers before arriving in town.
After catching passes from the four-time MVP at UCLA last weekend, it's safe to say that he'd be comfortable if Rodgers ultimately were to man the position for Pittsburgh.
