Seven Steelers Nominated for 2026 Hall of Fame
The nominees for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class have been revealed, which includes former Pittsburgh Steelers Hines Ward, James Farrior, James Harrison, Gary Anderson, Allen Rossum, David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey amongst an overall group of 128 players.
Ward, a wide receiver, was a Steelers third-round pick out of the University of Georgia in the 1998 NFL Draft. He spent all 14 years of his career with the franchise, recording 12,083 yards, 1,000 receptions and 85 touchdowns during that span.
Ward won two Super Bowls with the Steelers (XL, XLIII), the first of which he was the MVP in against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2005 season, while also earning four Pro Bowl nods and being an inductee into the organization's Hall of Honor.
Farrior, a linebacker, landed with the Steelers in 2002 and spent the final 10 campaigns of his career with the team. He too took home two Super Bowl rings while earning a first-team All Pro nod (2004) and being a two-time Pro Bowler during his time in Pittsburgh.
Harrison, also a linebacker, spent parts of 14 seasons as a member of the Steelers, winning two Super Bowls while winning the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2008. He was also a two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler during his illustrious career.
Rossum, a defensive back/return man, played 15 games for the Steelers in 2007 and recorded five tackles while returning 38 kicks for 885 yards and a touchdown.
Anderson, a kicker, is Pittsburgh's all-time leading scorer with 1,343 points after playing for 13 seasons with the team. He also ranks third all-time in NFL history in points and was a two-time first-team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and a member of two separate All-Decade teams after spending over 20 years in the league.
DeCastro and Pouncey, both of whom were offensive linemen, are in their first years of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.
DeCastro was a first-round pick out of Stanford in 2012 who remained with the Steelers for his entire career, which lasted through 2020. He finished with six trips to the Pro Bowl and two first-team All-Pro nods.
Pouncey was a first-round selection out of Florida in 2010 who also played for Pittsburgh through 2020 before hanging up his cleats. He closed out his career as a two-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler.
