Steelers Have One Priority Before Trade Deadline
If the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to add players at the trade deadline, it seems they're more likely to focus on the defensive side of the ball over the offense.
In a column for ESPN ahead of Week 4, insider Dan Graziano stated that he feels as though Pittsburgh has moved off of its pursuit for another wide receiver for the time being and instead could focus on bringing in another defender to help a unit that's scuffling at the moment while also dealing with a ton of injuries.
"I feel the Steelers have pivoted a bit, and if they make an in-season move, it would more likely be to help their struggling defense," Graziano wrote.
The Steelers' priority in the latter stages of the offseason was acquiring another receiver to help boost the depth of a position group that's top-heavy with the likes of DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, but they struck out across the board. Instead, they signed Isaiah Hodgins to their practice squad last week, and perhaps he could see some playing time in the future.
The defense, outside of the second safety spot next to DeShon Elliott, wasn't much of a concern for Pittsburgh leading into the regular season. The organization traded for Jalen Ramsey and signed both Darius Slay Jr. and Brandin Echols to solidify its cornerback room while drafting defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Additionally, they either extended or reworked the contracts of T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Elliott as a means of locking in a trio of key pieces for this year and beyond.
Through three games, however, the results haven't exactly been pretty. While the unit came up clutch by forcing five turnovers during a win over the New England Patriots in Week 3, they've allowed the fifth-most yards (386.0) and 11th-most points (25.7) per contest thus far.
Injuries have been a major concern, as Harmon missed the first two games with an MCL sprain and Nick Herbig was out for Week 1 with a hamstring injury while Elliott and Joey Porter Jr. haven't suited up since the season opener. Additionally, Alex Highsmith sustained an ankle sprain in Week 2 and will remain sidelined through Pittsburgh's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland while both Malik Harrison and Isaiahh Loudermilk are on the reserve/injured list.
The Steelers, who have the most expensive defense in the league by a wide margin at $163,660,178 per Over the Cap, aren't currently getting a great return on their investment. If the group doesn't turn things around, or if the injuries remain an issue, the front office could certainly look to address that need before the November 4 deadline.
