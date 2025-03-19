Steelers Showing A Ton of Interest in Alabama QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent a little extra time with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, prior to the Crimson Tide Pro Day. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers took Milroe out to dinner, meeting with the incoming rookie QB for the third time during this scouting process.
The party included head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, who are all in town for Alabama's Pro Day. Having Arth present certainly adds to the excitement, as it shows a clear indication they're looking into Milroe among the list of athletes who will be participating.
The Steelers met with Milroe at the Reese's Senior Bowl and then again informally at the NFL Combine. He's been on their list of prospects they're interested in within the NFL Draft, joining a group of potential late-first rounders like Will Howard, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough.
Pittsburgh typically takes prospects out to dinner prior to their Pro Days, but they make sure to hand select who they are inviting to the event. Most times, it's a group of players who go out with Tomlin, Khan and company, which may be the case in this scenario as well.
Milroe finished his college career with 6,016 passing yards and 45 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.
The athletic passer is coming into the NFL as a raw prospect but one with plenty of potential. Right now, the quarterback situation is evolving in the NFL Draft, as more and more names are starting to emerge as first-round options.
The Steelers still don't have a quarterback, and may be looking to draft one early whether they sign Aaron Rodgers or not. Milroe could be an option at pick No. 21, or may be their preference in the third-round, if he ends up falling. Either way, it's very clear he's on their radar heading into the draft.
