Steelers Have Eyes on Titans WR Before Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers could add another piece to their offense before the trade deadline.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, and could have their eyes on a certain veteran in the AFC South. According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, the Steelers have three wide receivers on their radar, including Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for another wide receiver and have been inquiring about players available at the position," Pauline wrote. "Two names I am hearing as trade targets are Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans."

The Dolphins are not expected to trade Waddle, but the Titans seem to be open for business at the deadline, meaning Pittsburgh could try to land their next wideout from Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Calvin Ridley in Pittsburgh?

Ridley will be 31 years old by the end of the 2025 season but is coming off two 1,000-yard seasons, one with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the other the Titans. Standing 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he'd be the big body next to DK Metcalf that the Steelers could pair with Calvin Austin as their WR2. A role they have yet to fill this season.

He'd also most likely be cheap. The Titans are trying to work their way through a long-term rebuild and have just their quarterback in place so far. Giving up aging assetts won't come with much pullback from them, and with Ridley being over 30, the Steelers could probably walk away with a trade using a late-round draft pick.

Ridley comes with cap hits of $26 million and $27 million in the next two seasons, but has a $16 million dead cap if the team were to move on after 2025. The Titans could also eat some of that contract in order to juice up the compensation in return, which Pittsburgh may be willing to work with.

Ridley's Role in Pittsburgh

The Steelers have been trying to find their third wide receiver this season but without any lucky. Roman Wilson hasn't played much of a factor in the offense and Scotty Miller is simply the end of the depth chart piece. Meanwhile, Ben Skowronek is working primarily as a blocking option and special teams player.

Ridley would walk into a group with an immediate need and be able to play with Metcalf and Austin as the team's third primary receiver. The move would likely free up both Austin and Metcalf, and could allow the offense to continue to flourish, and it seems as if the Steelers are considering the move before the midway point of the season.

Noah Strackbein
