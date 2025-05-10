Steelers Finally Out of Playoff Contention?
The Pittsburgh Steelers made waves when it was announced they traded star wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. In exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick, the Steelers acquired 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick from the Cowboys.
While trading away a high-end talent like Pickens depletes the receiving group, the Steelers still have room to make massive improvements on the offensive side of the ball. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky doesn’t see it that way, however, and believes the Steelers are in for a long 2025 season.
On Get Up, Orlovsky said the Steelers are well outside of playoff contention without Pickens.
“I think this move takes Pittsburgh firmly out of the playoff conversation,” Orlovsky said. “Their offense is really DK Metcalf and Pat. Freiermuth right now… They don’t really have that secondary pass option.”
With Pickens out of the equation, still no set starting quarterback, and Najee Harris moving on to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers offense is a bit slim. Orlovsky ponders if it’s one of the worst in the entire league.
“Is this the least scary, least appealing offensive unit in the NFL right now?” Orlovsky asked. “This was a situation where it wasn’t an awesome one a month ago. And now it’s obviously less awesome.”
Orlovksy also believes that this move might be a backbreaker for Aaron Rodgers as the Steelers wait on his decision.
“If I’m Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh just doesn’t look like a place, that as a 42-year-old quarterback, I’d really have an appeal to go and play for,” Orlovsky said. “Below average offensive line, one really dynamic offensive piece, Freiermuth is nice. This makes me think that Rodgers is going to look at Pittsburgh less appealing than he did a month ago.”
On the opposite end, Orlovsky also said this move should put the Cowboys in the playoff conversation after missing last season.
It will be interesting to see where the Steelers take their offseason from here with numerous new roads opening without Pickens. There are still a few key free agent wide receivers available and plenty of room to grow for the future of the organization.
