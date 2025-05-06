Will Steelers Extend George Pickens?
The Pittsburgh Steelers held onto wide receiver George Pickens through the NFL Draft as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, leaving the door open for any number of possibilities in the coming months.
Publicly, general manager Omar Khan has been adamant that Pickens' future with the team wouldn't be impacted by the acquisition of DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, who also signed a four-year extension worth $132 million upon landing in Pittsburgh.
With multiple sources reporting that the Steelers were taking calls and appeared to be seriously gauging his market, however, it's fair to wonder whether or not the 23-year-old will be a member of the organization during the 2026 season or even by the start of the upcoming 2025 campaign.
The probability of a trade took a hit once Pickens remained in Pittsburgh past the draft, and it could get rather stingy with any return packages considering he'd factor into the compensatory pick formula next offseason, but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't be moved at some point.
Another important component of this conversation is figuring out what side of the fence the Steelers fall on when it comes to potentially giving him a new contract.
Considering ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated that Pickens nearly requested a trade while Underdog's James Palmer reported that the relationship between him and team isn't on the greatest terms behind the scenes, perhaps both sides feel like moving on from one another is the most logical next step in this saga.
An extension for Pickens isn't impossible, but it doesn't feel as though that's the direction the situation is trending in. Paying two receivers top dollar may not be enticing to the Steelers, and perhaps they feel trading him away for additional assets could help build a more complete roster or aid a possible move-up for a quarterback in next year's draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!