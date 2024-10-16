Steelers Get First Look at Davante Adams
The Pittsburgh Steelers will quickly have the chance to see what they missed out on when wide receiver Davante Adams and the New York Jets come into town for a Week 7 matchup on Sunday Night Football.
On NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Peter Schrager reported that the Jets are wasting no time integrating Adams into their offense and plan on unleashing him against the Steelers.
"I'm told in New York right now, Davante Adams is not only there but is knee deep in the game plan and has already begun, not only will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers but will be a significant portion of the game plan on Sunday night," Schrager said. "He's going to have a real role despite getting there this week."
Adams was traded to New York from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 conditional third-round pick on Tuesday morning. The deal had been in the works for quite some time, evidenced by the fact that the 31-year-old star took a red-eye flight and arrived at the Jets' facility for his physical before the deal was officially finalized.
He is set to reunite with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, who was a driving force in bringing the pair back together. The pre-existing familiarity and chemistry that the duo possesses will help Adams get settled in peremptorily, and the presence of former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whose play-calling duties were recently stripped, should help with the transition as well.
He missed each of his last three games with the Raiders due to a hamstring injury, though all signs are pointing to him suiting up versus the Steelers. Adams has recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown this season.
Pittsburgh will now have to contend with a talented Jets offense that features both Adams and Garrett Wilson, one of the better receiver tandems in the league, as well as Rodgers and running back Breece Hall.
The Steelers extended an offer for Adams, though they couldn't push it past the finish line. The team's hunt for a receiver will continue, but a reminder of what could have been will stare them directly in the face on Sunday.
