Steelers Get First Shot at Landing Superstar WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are determined to make a splash at wide receiver this offseason, and while making a move now would bring questions, it likely wouldn't do anything but open the door for even more possibilities.
Throughout the early portion of the offseason, everyone has talked about the possibility of the Steelers adding multiple wide receivers and potentially moving on from George Pickens, who is entering a contract year. Tee Higgins is easily their top option as the Cincinnati Bengals wideout is set to hit the open market and be the hottest name in it this spring.
But what about a trade for Cooper Kupp?
Kupp announced on social media that he will be traded from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, in a move that will likely happen quickly. He'll have plenty of teams calling for his services, and the Steelers could be one of them.
The Steelers were interested in Kupp during the 2024 season, viewing the former Offensive Player of the Year as their top option near the trade deadline. The Rams pulled back, removing his name from the block, but with it back on, Pittsburgh will likely be intrigued.
On top of already having interest, Kupp comes with just a $20 million cap hit in 2025 and a $19.85 million cap hit in 2026 - if still under contract. At that time, he'd be pushing 33-years-old, leaving room for change, but with 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this season, it doesn't seem like he's slowing down.
If the Steelers trade for Kupp now, it does nothing but leave them open to more possibilities. If they still want to target Higgins, they can walk into the season with three stars at wide receiver and not have to worry about the NFL Draft. It could also mean that if Higgins is on the table, they have the ability to see what the market is for Pickens.
There are few to no negatives in the situation. Pittsburgh was interested when they needed a wideout last year. This year, it's their biggest urgency to fill the room with talent. And while everyone thought they would have to wait until the spring to figure out how it would happen, they may get a head start in a deal with the Rams.
