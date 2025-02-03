Steelers Rival Myles Garrett is Done With Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the AFC North may no longer have to contend with Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.
In one of the first major developments of the offseason, Garrett has formally requested a trade out of Cleveland, doing so via a statement that was first posted by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter.
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett responded with another strong showing in 2024 by posting 47 total tackles, 14.0 sacks and three forced fumbles as well as 83 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
At 29-years-old, Garrett is in his prime and should remain one of the NFL's premier defensive players over the next handful of seasons. Cleveland's general manager Andrew Berry has shut down any trade talks surrounding him recently, though his stance on the matter may now have to change.
The Browns finished the year with a 3-14 record, earning them the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Garrett's seen enough, however, and is now looking to force his way out.
The Steelers could call Cleveland to register interest in him, but a deal would be hard to consummate considering the two sides are division rivals. Garrett, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith on the same defensive line is an exciting hypothetical, but it's incredibly unlikely to come to fruition.
Garrett has two years left on his current contract with cap hits of $19.72 million and $20.37 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
