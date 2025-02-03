Steelers Officially Lose Former Pro Bowl WR
Included within the recent string of practice squad contract expirations for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the news that they lost a former first-team All-Pro (2017) and Pro Bowl (2022) return specialist in Jamal Agnew.
The 29-year-old signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on Nov. 12. He never appeared in a game, though he was elevated for the team's Wild Card round playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens before being ruled inactive.
Agnew devoted all four of his collegiate seasons to the University of San Diego from 2013 to 2016. He played cornerback for the program, posting a total of 148 tackles, 59 passes defended and 11 interceptions across 44 games while returning 17 punts for 216 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown, as a senior.
The recipient of first-team All-Pioneer Football League honors in 2016, Agnew entered the 2017 NFL Draft and became the second player ever selected out of San Diego after the Detroit Lions chose him with the No. 165 overall pick in the fifth round.
His play garnered inclusion on the All-Pro team as a rookie after recording 447 return yards and two touchdowns on punts, both of which led the league.
Agnew would remain in Detroit through the 2020 campaign, transitioning to wide receiver while there, before scurrying to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent on a three-year, $14.25 million deal.
He became a consistent component of Jacksonville's passing offense, securing 641 yards and five touchdowns on 61 catches over his three seasons with the team. Furthermore, Agnew returned 50 punts for 423 yards and 58 kicks for 1,463 yards along with a 102-yard score, which came against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
He also tied the record for the longest return touchdown in NFL history, going 109 yards on a missed field goal by Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals during Week 3 in 2021.
Given the Steelers' struggles on kick returns in 2024, perhaps they could look to reunite with Agnew down the line.
