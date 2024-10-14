Steelers Changing QBs? Najee Harris Decision Looms
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 32-point game for the offense, winning by 19 over the Las Vegas Raiders. They're still trying to land Davante Adams via trade, and are hoping their offenisve line didn't get more beat up after Zach Frazier's injury. But they enter Week 7 with a major decision to make, and must now pick between keeping their 4-2 quarterback on the field, or benching him for Russell Wilson.
Justin Fields has not played his best football the last two games for the Steelers, but he's only turned the ball over twice this season, has the team holding onto first place in the AFC North, and put together a 30-point performance, marking the first for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Matt Canada was unable to score 30 point in two and a half seasons.
Head coach Mike Tomlin will weigh in on the decision during his Week 7 press conference, but there's already a sense of how Pittsburgh's quarterback situation will play out this week.
Meanwhile, Davante Adams and Najee Harris are in the headlines. One for the team wanting to bring them to Pittsburgh, and the other because the team decided they wanted them gone.
The Steelers declined Harris's fifth-year option this past offseason, making him a free agent this upcoming spring. At the time, it looked like a move that could be justified, as Harris was a 1,000-yard rusher but did not show the explosiveness Pittsburgh was looking for.
Well, this 14 rushes for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders may have changed some minds. Unfortunately, it might be too late for them to think about keeping him.
And with Adams in the front row for Pittsburgh's blowout win over the Raiders, was it enough to convince him to come to the AFC North? Expect those trade talks to heat up, and even if Fields only threw for 145 yards, there are reasons to think Adams is intrigued.
Pittsburgh needs a star wide receiver and they need one bad. He's got an offense that has room for growth but plenty of potential, and a 4-2 record that is starring at the playoffs. Why wouldn't he want to be a Steeler?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!