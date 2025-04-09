Steelers Gaining Interest in New Position
The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun training their focus on some of the top defensive back prospects in this year's NFL Draft class.
Per multiple reports, the Steelers welcomed Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos for a top-30 visit alongside SMU defensive lineman Elijah Roberts on Tuesday.
Amos, a likely Day 2 selection, ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash with a 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine, both of which were top-10 results among all players at his position.
Former Steelers corner Ike Taylor, who's worked within the team's scouting department in recent years, put Amos through some drills at Ole Miss' Pro Day on March 28, as seen in a video posted by The Rebel Walk on X.
After playing three seasons at Louisiana from 2020 to 2022 before transferring to Alabama for the 2023 campaign, Amos hit the portal once again and joined the Rebels for his final collegiate go-around last year.
In 13 contests, he came away with three interceptions while posting 50 tackles en route to a first-team All-SEC nomination.
Amos, who was a Senior Bowl participant back in January, is just the latest example of Pittsburgh honing in on the secondary in recent days.
A pair of potential first-round picks in Florida State corner Azareye'h Thomas and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori descended upon the Steelers' South Side facility last week, which is notable in part because they were the first defensive backs to visit with the team before Amos followed suit.
Quarterback, defensive tackle and even running back have drawn a majority of the attention as Pittsburgh's most pressing roster needs, but it could certainly use an infusion of young talent on the backend of its defense as well.
34-year-old corner Darius Slay is under contract for just the 2025 campaign, and Joey Porter Jr. doesn't currently have a long-term running mate.
Furthermore, the Steelers' safety depth is severely lacking behind DeShon Elliott, who is set to reach free agency in March 2026, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has two years left on his deal but could become a potential cut candidate next offseason if his play continues to decline.
As Pittsburgh covers all of its bases, perhaps it will prioritize strengthening its secondary early on in the draft while opting to focus on its other holes in the mid-to-late rounds.
