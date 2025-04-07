NFL Hinting at Steelers First-Round Pick?
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has made a bit of a surprising decision for the 2025 NFL Draft, inviting two players who may not be headed to a first-round team. But the invite is sparking plenty of speculation, including the league hinting that a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing one of two targets.
The Steelers are looking at a number of positions in the first round, including both quarterback and wide receiver. While neither is believed to be first on their list, neither is last, and with the 21st pick, no one knows how the board is going to fall.
Throughout the scouting process, two names have stood tall at their positions. At quarterback, Alabama's Jalen Milroe made headlines when he completed the trifecta and went to dinner with head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan.
It was the final step of meeting with the team at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and then before his Pro Day.
At wide receiver, Texas speedster Matthew Golden has been the name to watch. He and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka seem to be the only two wide receiver options the Steelers are eying as potential first-round picks, with Egbuka potentially going much higher than 21.
Would the Steelers select Milroe or Golden? Well, the NFL believes there's a possibility.
The league has invited both players to the green room for the NFL Draft, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler. Both players have accepted the invite and will be in attendance when the opening round begins.
Either the NFL knows something we don't, and believes many teams have a first-round grade on both Milroe and Golden, or the possibility that a team like Pittsburgh takes a flier at the end of the first is why both players will be in-house.
The Steelers have their eye on several prospects, but defensive line appears to be the top choice heading into the first-round. That being said, an athletic quarterback like Milroe or a speedy wide receiver like Golden could end up being the best option on the board when 21 rolls around.
If they are, you can't rule either player out. And the NFL believes both are first-round prospects.
