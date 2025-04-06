Steelers Showing Interest in Intriguing First-Round Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be showing their hand at an interesting position within the 2025 NFL Draft, and maybe it's time we listen. With their latest round of pre-draft visits, the team has now added another first-round defensive back to their list of prospects to watch - and it appears the safety position is on their radar.
The Steelers started showing their hand at the safety position in Georgia. During the Bulldogs Pro Day, they spent plenty of time watching Malaki Starks. The 6-foot-1 safety out of Jefferson, Georgia is expected to be a first-round pick right around when the Steelers are selecting. Not one many believed Pittsburgh would be interested in the position because of Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott, so many brushed off their reported interest in Starks.
Now, it appears they're adding another name to the list of candidates and telling us all that it's time to start re-thinking the safety position at pick 21.
The Steelers brought in South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori for a top 30 pre-draft visit. This comes after new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander attended his Pro Day.
The Steelers have Fitzpatrick under contract for the next two seasons. Elliott enters the final years of his two-year deal, but made plenty of impact in his first season, recording 108 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, an interception and six pass defleections.
The team also signed Juan Thornhill to a one-year deal this offseason, making the former Cleveland Brown their third safety on the depth chart.
Still, they may not be satisfied with the long-term outlook of the room. And right now, they are certainly showing their hand that safety is a position to watch at the end of the first round for them.
There are a few positions to watch, but safety was never believed to be one. Defensive tackle, wide receiver, quarterback and even running back appeared to be ranked higher as potential outcomes. Now, it's time to start taking the safety position seriously, and maybe look at Starks and Emmanwori as potential selections.
