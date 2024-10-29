All Steelers

Steelers' George Pickens Goes Viral for Hilarious Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout stole the show unitentially.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after making a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens caught the attention of everyone on the internet for a humorous move he pulled during a fumble recovery by the New York Giants.

During the fourth quarter of the Week 8 matchup between the Steelers and Giants, quarterback Russell Wilson fumbled the football, which was recovered by a New York defender. During the fumble return, Pickens ran in to make a tackle but quickly realized everyone was already heading to the ground. So, he used his athleticism to avoid a tumbling group of players, which results in a 10-second clip that had everyone online laughing.

Pickens finished the game with four receptions for 74 yards but could've had two more receptions that would've counted as touchdowns. One was called back by a facemask penalty by offensive tackle Broderick Jones and the second was a unique play where Pickens got his one foot down twice, but wasn't able to get the other down before going out of bounds.

The Steelers offense continues to flow, and even with the fumble, they walked away 26-18 winners over the Giants in Week 8. They'll now head into the bye week with a 6-2 record and sitting in first place in the AFC North. They'll return to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

