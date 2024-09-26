Steelers Get Positive News on DeShon Elliott Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their practice report following Thursday afternoon's practice as they gear up for a Week 4 matchup on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
Safety DeShon Elliott was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday with a quadricep injury while wide receivers Roman Wilson (ankle) and Van Jefferson (eye) held that same designation.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo continued to take massive steps forward in his recovery from a pectoral injury. He was listed as a limited participant for a second-straight day as he returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury on Aug. 28.
Quarterback Russell Wilson received a limited designation due to his calf injury. He has not been a full participant since Sept. 4, and it's unclear just how close he is to returning.
Running back Jaylen Warren did not participate for a second-consecutive day with a knee injury. He was pulled from Pittsburgh's Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers by head coach Mike Tomlin and received an MRI postgame.
Warren previously dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason that had lasting effects into the early portion of the regular season as well.
Edge rusher Alex Highsmith was out on Thursday as well with a groin injury. He suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Chargers and left without returning to the contest.
Highsmith is trending towards missing several weeks, though he has remained off of the reserve/injured list.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who left the Steelers' Week 2 victory against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, also did not partake in practice. He was inactive against the Chargers and is unlikely to suit up in Indianapolis as well.
Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, safety Miles Killebrew and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson all received rest days and did not practice.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!