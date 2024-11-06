Steelers Injured WR Returns to Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Ben Skowronek, who the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up to help with their wide receiver room this offseason, returned to practice today following a shoulder injury that saw him sidelined since September 18. The team announced they have officially opened his 21-day window from Injured reserve.
Skowronek played the first two games of the season for the Steelers before getting sidelined, registering no stats before moving to IR. Initially on the practice squad, Skowronek signed to the 53-man roster just before being shut down. He was elevated for the first two games of the season.
Now, Skowronek has returned to practice with the team following the addition of former New York Jets wideout Mike Williams to the team.
With 575 yards and a touchdown across three years with the Rams, Skowronek provides more depth to a team that lacks significant wide receiver depth even after the addition of Williams to the roster.
The Steelers now have 21 days to decide whether or not to activate him to the active roster. If he is not selected to be added to the roster he will remain on the injured/reserve roster for the remainder of the season.
The return to practice is a good sign for Skowronek and the team, however, they may keep him on the injured list if he is not 100% in order to allow for another player to occupy the roster spot.
Steelers fans can now feel a bit better about the state of their offense due to the resurgence of Calvin Austin and George Pickens, as well as the addition of Williams.
With the Steelers heading into their hardest part of the schedule with all of their divisional opponents remaining, they will need as much help as they can down the stretch.
