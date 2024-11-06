Steelers HC Explains Cam Sutton's Role Upon Return
PITTSBURGH -- After serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's code of conduct policy, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton is looking to start his second stint with the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2017 draft.
Sutton spent the first six years of his career with the Steelers where he appeared in 101 total games, started 56 and grabbed nine interceptions. With that amount of experience and production, Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Detroit Lions, a team looking to sure up their backfield, after the 2023 season.
Sutton appeared in 17 games with the Lions last season, but was released in March of 2024 following his suspension.
The Steelers' defense has been lights-out this season. They lead the NFL in red-zone defense at 37.5%. meaning they are executing the 'bend-don't-break' style the best in the league. The Steelers defense also has let up the third least rushing yards per game at 90.5 and the ninth least total yards per game at 310.3.
However, the Steelers have let the Colts, Cowboys and Giants each eclipse 100 yards on the ground, with the Giants reaching 157. With the Steelers facing a high-powered offense in the Washington Commanders next week, the Steelers defense has to come to play.
But when the defense has been pretty good overall, what could Sutton's role look like? How could he fit in?
"That's to be determined," head coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference. "But that's one of things that makes Cam so interesting and valuable to us. He is a utility back. His football intellect and physical capabilities are as such that he can play anywhere, and has, to be quite honest with you."
That flexibility could prove invaluable for Sutton and the Steelers as he tries to carve out a niche in a Steelers backfield that has performed well this season.
"[Sutton] was a nickel, a dime, he was capable of playing safety at times and allowing Minkah [Fitzpatrick] to move around, come down and do other things," Tomlin said. "That versatility and utility component is a major attraction to us. I know there's been a lot of speculation on how him and Beanie [Bishop Jr.] might function. It's two separate discussions. Cam is capable of playing anywhere in the secondary. If people need to be concerned about reps or division of labor then I would advise everybody in the secondary to be on notice, because Cam is that versatile."
Second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has continued his ascent up the league's defensive back rankings, undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. is coming off a Rookie-of-the-Month campaign and off-season acquisition Donte Jackson has been a revelation for the Steelers. That means Sutton has a lot of competition to do with guys that weren't around when he left the Steelers the first time.
But in Tomlin's eyes, Sutton can compete with anybody, anywhere, and Sutton's role in the Steelers post-bye-week game against Washington remains a mystery.
