Steelers Host Big-Play WR for Visit
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to dip into the well of Iowa State wide receivers as they traverse through the pre-draft process.
After reportedly meeting with Jaylin Noel, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo revealed that Jayden Higgins was in town for a top-30 visit with the Steelers on Monday.
Higgins began his collegate career at Eastern Kentucky in 2021, where he accumulated 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns on 87 catches over two seasons before transferring to Iowa State ahead of the 2023 campaign.
In his first year with the Cyclones, Higgins appeared in all 13 games while posting 53 catches for 953 yards and six scores. His best showing of the season came against Memphis in the Liberty Bowl, during which he broke out for 214 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.
As a senior this past year, the 22-year-old led Iowa State with 87 catches and nine receiving touchdowns while also logging 1,183 yards, falling 11 behind Noel.
Higgins impressed at the Senior Bowl back in January before participating in the NFL Combine several weeks ago, where he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and recorded the sixth-highest vertical jump of any receiver this year at 39.00 inches.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, Higgins is a physically-imposing player who has secure hands and is a nuanced route-runner who knows how to find the soft spot in zones. Where he struggles, however, is with his physicality in contested catch situations as well as with his lack of downfield, vertical separation.
The franchise are either scheduled to meet with, or had previously brought in Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues, West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, Kansas State running back DJ Giddens, TCU wide receiver Savion Williams, Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, Virginia Tech running back Bhaysual Tuten and Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black for visits.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!