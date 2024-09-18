Steelers Sign Former Rams WR to Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek to their active roster, promoting him from the practice squad, according to the NFL's transaction report.
The team has not yet announced the move, along with the signing of wide receiver Jaray Jenkins to the practice squad. The pair of wide receiver signings will fill the final spot on their 53-man team and replace their empty spot on the practice squad.
Skowronek was promoted to the active/inactive roster the first two weeks of the season to provide special teams help on game days. Now, he'll be another name the Steelers will look at as a special teams ace, which is where his role flourished with the Rams.
The former Rams captain was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason but was unable to crack their wide receiver room. Once he was released, the Steelers signed him to the practice squad, calling him up twice before making him part of the official roster.
The Steelers placed Tyler Matakevich on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, adding to their need for special teams help. Skowronek is dealing with some sort of shoulder injury, but the Steelers must not think it's too serious if they are adding them to their team full-time.
